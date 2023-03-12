AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

