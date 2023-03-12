7Pixels Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.16 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $47.16 million and $24,212.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00014145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.13117549 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,072.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

