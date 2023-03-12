75,000 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $193,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $95,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $62,400,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

