53,930 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.
