53,930 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 213,890 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,381.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 165,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 148,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.