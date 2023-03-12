4,930,882 Shares in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Acquired by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,930,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. Streamline Health Solutions comprises about 3.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 10.11% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on STRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

