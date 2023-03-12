3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.68. 3M has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

