3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

