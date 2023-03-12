3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

