3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.7 days.

3i Group Price Performance

TGOPF remained flat at $19.66 during midday trading on Friday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

