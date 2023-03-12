3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,333.08

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,333.08 ($16.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,616.50 ($19.44). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,581.50 ($19.02), with a volume of 1,936,236 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Barclays boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.35) to GBX 2,275 ($27.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,551.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,333.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 423.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider David Hutchison purchased 14,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £229,985.50 ($276,557.84). In other 3i Group news, insider Jasi Halai bought 3,168 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($18.88) per share, with a total value of £49,737.60 ($59,809.52). Also, insider David Hutchison bought 14,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £229,985.50 ($276,557.84). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,254 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,050. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

