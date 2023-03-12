3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,333.08

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,333.08 ($16.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,616.50 ($19.44). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,581.50 ($19.02), with a volume of 1,936,236 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Barclays boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.35) to GBX 2,275 ($27.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.43).
3i Group Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,551.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,333.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 423.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
3i Group Company Profile
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
Recommended Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.