3,080 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

