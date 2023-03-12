2,938 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,451,000 after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

