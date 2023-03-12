1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Update

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

1st Colonial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FCOB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.45. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.76. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.