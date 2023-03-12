1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Update

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FCOB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.45. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.76. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.
