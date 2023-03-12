18,947 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Tanaka Capital Management Inc.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Paramount Global accounts for about 1.1% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $19.89 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

