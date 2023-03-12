138,414 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,240,000. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 5.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.27% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 197,387 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

