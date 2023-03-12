13,042 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,301,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

