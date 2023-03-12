10,984 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,159.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $82.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

