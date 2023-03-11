Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $478.13

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.13 and traded as low as $471.52. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $479.22, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

