Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $318.33

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.33 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.33). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.22), with a volume of 33,479 shares changing hands.

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £167.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,875.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.51.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

