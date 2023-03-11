ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE ZIM opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.