Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,766 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.60% of Zebra Technologies worth $216,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $288.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day moving average is $281.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.