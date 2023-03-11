Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €35.77 ($38.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.99. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a one year high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

