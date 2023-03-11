Zacks Research Weighs in on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $17.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

NYSE LH opened at $222.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $281.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

