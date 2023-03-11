Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Z-Work Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

