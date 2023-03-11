yOUcash Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $135.21 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002723 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $135.21 million and approximately $997,605.79 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00435087 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,978.02 or 0.29409022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

