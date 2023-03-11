Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.17

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.17 and traded as high as C$14.28. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 1,458 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Yellow Pages in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of C$251.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 80.73% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of C$64.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 3.1019956 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.