Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.68

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and traded as high as $23.06. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 12,089 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.44. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

