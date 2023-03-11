Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.68

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and traded as high as $23.06. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 12,089 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
