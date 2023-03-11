Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.88

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yamaha Motor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Yamaha Motor Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
