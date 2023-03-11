Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.88

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yamaha Motor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

