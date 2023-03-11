XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 105,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 203,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on XWELL from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

XWELL Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public.

Featured Articles

