XRP (XRP) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.95 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $18.95 billion and $1.39 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRP

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

