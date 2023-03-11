XRP (XRP) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.95 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $18.95 billion and $1.39 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
