Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Ryan Junk Sells 10,290 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 3.7 %

XPOF stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

About Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

