XDC Network (XDC) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XDC Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $386.48 million and $1.60 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,820,838,673 coins. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

