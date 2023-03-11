Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Tops One Day Volume of $117,058.77

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $10.95 billion and approximately $117,058.77 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,556,027,433 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,283,076 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,556,027,433.16 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32318907 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $103,194.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

