WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $852.94

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 852.94 ($10.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,031 ($12.40). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,011.50 ($12.16), with a volume of 3,170,970 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 1,158 ($13.92) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.43) to GBX 1,250 ($15.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.63) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.59).

WPP Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,614.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 966.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 854.30.

WPP Increases Dividend

About WPP

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,393.44%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

