Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $463.29

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.29 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 486.02 ($5.84). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 473.80 ($5.70), with a volume of 212,596 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on WKP. Barclays raised Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 520 ($6.25) in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.82) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Workspace Group Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of £881.16 million, a P/E ratio of 540.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 499.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 462.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19.
Workspace Group Cuts Dividend
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
