Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Societe Generale lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average of $163.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of -123.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

