WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $270.02 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $270.02 million and $26.49 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00431344 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.33 or 0.29156023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,647,595,031 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.