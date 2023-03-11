Wojak Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,794.92 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $107.94 million and $8,794.92 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00435131 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,019.59 or 0.29412002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.