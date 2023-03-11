WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,860. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.107 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

