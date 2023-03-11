Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts Sells 500 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Winmark Stock Down 3.9 %

WINA stock traded down $11.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.02. 29,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.07. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $300.67.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WINA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Winmark in the second quarter worth $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 12.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 28.1% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

