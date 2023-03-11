Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 76.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.9% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $120.60 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

