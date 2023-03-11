William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,479 shares of company stock worth $211,431 in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.