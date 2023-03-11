Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Sells $13,385.58 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $13,385.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Willdan Group Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

