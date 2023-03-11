Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Creighton K. Early Sells 828 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 828 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $14,100.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,240.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Willdan Group Stock Down 8.3 %

Willdan Group stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 99,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,748 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 378,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

