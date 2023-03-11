WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $713,485.18

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $45.15 million and $713,485.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00339136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00026568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017195 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017931 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

