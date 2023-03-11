Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.50. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 16,142 shares trading hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

