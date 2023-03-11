Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.6 %

WPM opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.