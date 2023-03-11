Whalerock Point Partners LLC Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $384,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $153.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average is $165.07.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.