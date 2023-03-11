Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 4,630 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $214,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

